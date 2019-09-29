Kbc Group Nv Has Upped Position in Union Pacific (UNP) as Share Value Rose; Nottingham Advisors Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Lifted by $364,448

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 11,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 22,778 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, up from 11,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 75,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 486,952 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.35M, up from 410,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.21M shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 11,335 shares to 35,722 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 21,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,282 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 0.1% or 7,446 shares. Moreover, Clean Yield Grp Inc has 0.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,300 shares. 250,306 were accumulated by Bowen Hanes Incorporated. 7,559 were reported by Atlantic Union Bankshares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group holds 0.31% or 1.72 million shares. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Limited Com has 0.23% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 24,916 shares. Kentucky-based Stock Yards State Bank Trust Com has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ser Automobile Association owns 523,076 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Lc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Addenda owns 21,502 shares. Horizon Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.33% or 45.63M shares. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lowe Brockenbrough Com Inc holds 0.15% or 6,673 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 3,407 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $595.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 3,366 shares to 117,096 shares, valued at $14.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (TDIV) by 11,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,564 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc accumulated 0.14% or 50,748 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 67,926 shares. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated accumulated 51,500 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Research Incorporated holds 6,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Css Ltd Liability Il reported 3,400 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.16% or 226,376 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 463 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.16% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.51M shares. Central Bancorp holds 332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monetary Management Gp accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 28,700 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.