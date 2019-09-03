Kbc Group Nv Has Upped Amc Networks (AMCX) Holding; Markel Boosted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.73 Million

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 153.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 39,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 65,311 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 25,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 510,020 shares traded or 5.93% up from the average. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com

Markel Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 23,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 412,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.63 million, up from 389,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $136.25. About 14.22M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 9,723 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 202,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,288 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Millennium Management Limited Liability Co invested in 5,112 shares. Meritage Mngmt invested in 86,622 shares. Burney Co holds 0.5% or 142,467 shares. Fmr Limited Company stated it has 414,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Company accumulated 1,312 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 30,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,574 shares stake. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 82,100 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) or 10,413 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 669,681 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Ajo Lp has 0.21% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 733,345 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

