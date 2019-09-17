Kbc Group Nv Has Trimmed Stake in Navistar Intl New (NAV) as Stock Declined; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $353,199

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $379.44. About 504,560 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NAV) by 55.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 22,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% . The institutional investor held 17,557 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605,000, down from 39,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 100,673 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 22/05/2018 – NAVISTAR OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Volkswagen Continuously Reviews Navistar Investment and May in Future Take Actions in Connection With Investment, Including Possible Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – Navistar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – MHR Fund Management: Designated Raymond Miller Its Second Nominee to Serve on Navistar Board; 23/03/2018 – IC Bus Takes chargE™ On The Road; 18/04/2018 – International Truck And IC Bus Showcase Advanced Technologies At Green Transportation Summit & Expo; 16/04/2018 – VW Truck Division Signals Possible Takeover of U.S.’s Navistar; 14/05/2018 – lnternational® Truck Announces “UPNEXT” Platform For Discussion Of Critical Industry Topics; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH – IS NOT REPORTING ANY CHANGES TO ITS PLANS OR PROPOSALS FOR NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR HOLDER VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS AMENDS 13D FILING

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 17,412 shares to 407,053 shares, valued at $28.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 236,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q2. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold NAV shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 147.40% more from 473,166 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk owns 185,349 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stanley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3.81% in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV).

More notable recent Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vornado: Management’s Motives Are Not Convincing – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Navistar Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV): Should The Future Outlook Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Gabelli Utility Trust: Even Management Says Premium To NAV Is ‘Excessive And Unsustainable’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,250 shares to 76,750 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,665 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Boeing (BA) Up 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 24, 2019.