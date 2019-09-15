Kbc Group Nv Has Raised Regency Ctrs (REG) Holding; Mariner Wealth Advisors Boosted By $484,528 Its Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Stake

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) stake by 60.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 22,024 shares as Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG)’s stock declined 0.69%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 58,507 shares with $1.32M value, up from 36,483 last quarter. Interpublic Group Cos Inc now has $8.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 2.84M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 05/03/2018 34% of Generation Z Social Media Users Have Quit Social Media Entirely; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – McCann Creative Work Recognized at Global D&AD As Most Awarded Campaign in Show’s History; 27/04/2018 – McCann Health Wins Big at Mannys and DTC National Advertising Awards; 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards; 16/03/2018 – PRWeek Names Weber Shandwick Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 U.S. Awards; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic Names Michael Koziol Global CEO of Huge; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM

Kbc Group Nv increased Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) stake by 29.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 60,201 shares as Regency Ctrs Corp (REG)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 266,937 shares with $17.82 million value, up from 206,736 last quarter. Regency Ctrs Corp now has $11.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.06. About 1.30M shares traded or 44.54% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Among 2 analysts covering Regency Centers (NYSE:REG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Regency Centers has $7200 highest and $6700 lowest target. $69.50’s average target is 2.12% above currents $68.06 stock price. Regency Centers had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 16 by Scotia Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lasalle Inv Mgmt Securities Ltd Liability Co owns 2.33 million shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt has 0.57% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Virtu Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,780 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 31,033 shares. Korea Inv Corporation holds 12,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 121,320 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eii Cap holds 0.87% or 24,457 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 8,400 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co invested in 1,446 shares. Honeywell Int stated it has 60,649 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 0.05% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Presima Inc reported 9,900 shares stake. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability holds 90,962 shares.

Kbc Group Nv decreased Liberty Broadband Corp stake by 4,252 shares to 68,065 valued at $7.09M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 14,789 shares and now owns 65,560 shares. Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) was reduced too.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN. 8,650 shares were bought by THOMAS DAVID M, worth $199,988.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) stake by 293,445 shares to 23,528 valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Worldpay Inc stake by 10,353 shares and now owns 19,007 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold IPG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 368.13 million shares or 1.96% less from 375.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Investment Management Lc owns 328,499 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc accumulated 179 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 405,622 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Company has 64,069 shares. Valley Advisers owns 19,597 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 77,507 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Co owns 1.50M shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding, a Maryland-based fund reported 315,563 shares. Glenmede Communication Na holds 2.10 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Numerixs Technology holds 0.06% or 9,800 shares. Ameriprise reported 481,656 shares stake. Veritable LP holds 0.09% or 203,655 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Jpmorgan Chase owns 1.33 million shares. Churchill Mgmt Corporation has 287,275 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.