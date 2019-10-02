Kbc Group Nv Has Raised Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake By $5.72 Million; Agree Realty (ADC) Sentiment Is 1.99

Kbc Group Nv increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 22.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 31,066 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 168,846 shares with $31.19M value, up from 137,780 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $43.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $214.67. About 306,344 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15

Agree Realty Corp (ADC) investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.65, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 133 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 67 sold and decreased their stakes in Agree Realty Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 41.82 million shares, up from 38.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Agree Realty Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 52 Increased: 95 New Position: 38.

Kbc Group Nv decreased Cno Finl Group Inc stake by 51,982 shares to 92,640 valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) stake by 16,744 shares and now owns 73,185 shares. American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $221.27’s average target is 3.07% above currents $214.67 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 24. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $221 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR Demonstrates Significant Health Status Improvements for Low-Risk Patients – PRNewswire” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Good Stocks to Consider Ahead of Fall 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation for 729,329 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 242,501 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 0.99% invested in the company for 351,702 shares. The New Jersey-based Honeywell International Inc has invested 0.77% in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc., a Michigan-based fund reported 45,660 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $759,457 activity.

Agree Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 41.26 P/E ratio. It primarily focuses on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry leading tenants.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.6. About 28,267 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) has risen 27.26% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Agree Realty Announces Resignation of John Rakolta, Jr. From Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Agree Realty Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market 2019: Growth Drivers and Future scenarios – GuruFocus.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Swiss oncology biotech ADC Therapeutics sets terms for $200 million US IPO – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 23, 2019.