Kbc Group Nv Has Raised Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $2.17 Million as Stock Value Rose; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Decreased Holding

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 25,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 504,806 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.45 million, up from 478,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 757,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73 million, down from 957,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 1.73M shares traded or 14.95% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Management Incorporated holds 2.1% or 35,661 shares. Moreover, Thompson Inv Mngmt has 0.29% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 17,848 shares. Everence Mgmt accumulated 49,902 shares. 8,492 were reported by Adirondack Trust. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Llc accumulated 0.11% or 14,392 shares. Moreover, Edgemoor Invest Advsr has 0.03% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2,981 shares. First Wilshire Securities Inc reported 5,053 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd reported 503 shares. Chatham Cap Inc owns 19,297 shares. 23,303 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth. Oregon-based Northside Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dimensional Fund LP owns 0.27% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 8.34 million shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.35% or 706,427 shares. Grassi Management stated it has 1.53% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 1.85% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 257,440 shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 18,084 shares to 53,515 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,393 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Abbott Labs Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 100% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sanof (SNY), Abbott (ABT) Partner to Integrate Glucose Sensing and Insulin Delivery Technologies – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp, which manages about $5.19B and $455.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 500,000 shares to 934,000 shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.