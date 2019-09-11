Kbc Group Nv Has Lowered Mastercard (MA) Holding by $21.78 Million; Stock Rose; Kinder Morgan P (KMI) Shareholder Private Asset Management Has Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 92,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 173,186 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.78M, down from 265,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $269.65. About 5.97 million shares traded or 78.76% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $499.02 million for 23.25 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,766 shares to 18,866 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard's Growth – Seeking Alpha" on September 06, 2019

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.12B for 33.37 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.