Kbc Group Nv Has Lowered Its U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Stake by $646,304; Market Value Declined; Delta Airlines (DAL) Holder Patten & Patten Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 40,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11,000, down from 41,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $697.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 4.18M shares traded or 112.56% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA SELLS TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS FOR $75M; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Valence Advises the Board of Directors of US Silica on Its Acquisition of EP Minerals; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR $75 MLN; 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy Mineral-Additives Business for $750 Million; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 3% Position in U.S. Silica; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES U.S. SILICA CO. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 19/03/2018 – US Silica to Sell Three Transloads for $75 Million; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Sale of Transload Assets to CIG Logistics

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Delta Airlines (DAL) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 16,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 203,076 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, down from 219,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 4.94 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.33 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SLCA’s profit will be $8.09 million for 21.55 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

