Kbc Group Nv Has Lowered Its Flowserve (FLS) Holding by $1.77 Million as Share Price Rose; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Upped Its Weibo (WB) Stake by $5.03 Million

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 39,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 318,728 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, down from 358,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 656,505 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 82,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 176,965 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, up from 94,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 1.25 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FLS’s profit will be $71.22M for 19.05 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

