Kbc Group Nv Has Lifted Its Osi Systems (OSIS) Holding; Multi Color (LABL)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Multi Color Corp (LABL) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.34, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 73 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 51 trimmed and sold stock positions in Multi Color Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 13.68 million shares, down from 14.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Multi Color Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 24 Increased: 44 New Position: 29.

Kbc Group Nv increased Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) stake by 49.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 4,588 shares as Osi Systems Inc (OSIS)’s stock rose 10.14%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 13,856 shares with $1.21 million value, up from 9,268 last quarter. Osi Systems Inc now has $1.89B valuation. The stock increased 3.27% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $104.3. About 74,482 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 06/03/2018 OSI SYSTEMS INC – PROGRAM DOES NOT HAVE AN EXPIRATION DAT; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.50 TO $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $938 MLN, COMPARED WITH $738 MLN AS OF JUNE 30, 2017; 08/03/2018 – OSI Systems Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; shrink sleeve labels; cut and stack glue-applied labels comprising peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films; and promotional products, such as scratch-off coupons, static-clings, and tags. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides graphic and pre-press services; and various print methods consisting of flexographic, lithographic, rotogravure, letterpress, and digital services.

Glazer Capital Llc holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Multi-Color Corporation for 284,599 shares. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. owns 167,950 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has 0.99% invested in the company for 2.11 million shares. The New Jersey-based Alpine Associates Management Inc. has invested 0.9% in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 484,059 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OSIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.23 million shares or 3.62% less from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital accumulated 2,891 shares. Principal Fin Gru Inc owns 0.01% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 137,720 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Limited Company has invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). 2,502 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc. The New York-based Cap Management Assocs has invested 0.55% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Westwood Group Inc holds 348,063 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 19,900 are owned by Pdts Lc. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 520 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Vident Inv Advisory has 0.07% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 14,549 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 154,030 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 27,160 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) or 50,598 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

