Kbc Group Nv Has Lifted Its Holding in Materialise Nv (MTLS) by $310,593; Jacobs Asset Management Increased Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Stake by $8.47 Million as Share Price Rose

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Materialise Nv (MTLS) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 16,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.40% . The institutional investor held 113,550 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 97,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Materialise Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 406,695 shares traded or 216.29% up from the average. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 52.08% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – OMV CEO SAYS WOULD NOT REWRITE STRATEGY IF NORDSTREAM 2 DIDN’T MATERIALISE; 26/03/2018 – materialise nv | mimics inprint | K173619 | 03/21/2018 |; 23/05/2018 – Materialise and HP to Advance the Design and Creation of Customized 3D-Printed Footwear; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – BOJ SUMMARY: ONE IDEA COULD BE FOR BOJ, GOVT TO TAKE COORDINATED ACTION IF RISKS HAMPERING ACHIEVEMENT OF PRICE GOAL MATERIALISE; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Net $1.83M; 06/03/2018 – Materialise to Launch TRUMATCH® Personalized Solutions Shoulder System; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 06/03/2018 MATERIALISE NV QTRLY NET PROFIT 0.03 EUR PER DILUTED SHARE

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 368,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 918,820 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.16 million, up from 550,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 2.44M shares traded or 299.36% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “What the acquisition of National Bank of Commerce means for Bham – Birmingham Business Journal” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sum Up The Pieces: FAD Could Be Worth $82 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Materialise NV: But Is Your Growth Organic? – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Best 3D Printing Stocks Set to Gain in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sigma Labs Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: XLNX,SGLB,SEDG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Materialise NVâ€™s (NASDAQ:MTLS) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.