Kbc Group Nv Has Lifted Its Holding in Ebay (EBAY) by $12.81 Million as Stock Rose; As Newmont Mng (NEM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Voya Investment Management Has Cut Position by $5.34 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 34.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 152,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 294,917 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 447,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 6.73 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 101.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 346,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 687,978 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.55 million, up from 341,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 3.50 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 23.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Investors Have Little Reason to Stick With Goldcorp Stock – Investorplace.com” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont Mining (NEM) Presents At BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Newmont-Goldcorp Deal Is Positive News For Gold Mining – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Should Be Excited For Newmont Goldcorp’s Joint Venture With Barrick – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 778,012 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Co owns 78,087 shares. Amalgamated National Bank owns 67,517 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.07% or 44,380 shares. Da Davidson And Comm reported 15,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scout accumulated 595,231 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 10.18 million shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 508,429 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Asa Gold Precious Metals Limited holds 12.63% or 570,368 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In holds 6,600 shares. Gabelli & Inv Advisers has 9,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 19,616 shares. The Idaho-based Caprock Grp has invested 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested in 0.01% or 478 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 8 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 59,573 shares to 496,101 shares, valued at $22.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 39,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 235,248 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 321,703 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company has 92 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). General American Company owns 313,800 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 596,287 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 42,202 shares. California-based West Oak Capital Lc has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 543 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors. Marathon Prtn Equity Mgmt Limited Co reported 2.26% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 165,837 were accumulated by Norinchukin Fincl Bank The. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 100 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Com reported 18,360 shares. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Com owns 0.13% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 50,486 shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 10,384 shares to 26,197 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,075 shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBay to launch warehousing and shipping service next year – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is eBay (EBAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TripAdvisor (TRIP) Misses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is eBay (EBAY) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.