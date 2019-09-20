Kbc Group Nv Has Lifted Ambarella (AMBA) Stake By $3.71 Million; Leidos Holdings Has 1.13 Sentiment

Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 170 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 151 sold and trimmed positions in Leidos Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now own: 103.56 million shares, down from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Leidos Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 133 Increased: 101 New Position: 69.

Kbc Group Nv increased Ambarella Inc (AMBA) stake by 55.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 84,264 shares as Ambarella Inc (AMBA)’s stock rose 0.08%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 235,513 shares with $10.39 million value, up from 151,249 last quarter. Ambarella Inc now has $2.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.66. About 550,331 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year

Among 3 analysts covering Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ambarella has $6800 highest and $4500 lowest target. $57.67’s average target is -10.81% below currents $64.66 stock price. Ambarella had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 30 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold AMBA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 0.23% more from 23.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis reported 203,430 shares stake. Artisan Prns Partnership reported 451,265 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Barclays Public Limited has 62,725 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 17,004 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Research And Mngmt holds 100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 372 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 58,569 are owned by Macquarie Group Ltd. Moreover, Ameritas Inv has 0.01% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 100 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 190,195 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Stifel Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 38,991 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 8,231 shares.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.37. About 927,006 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.14 million for 18.36 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 5.73% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. for 1.90 million shares. Overbrook Management Corp owns 167,480 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aureus Asset Management Llc has 2.45% invested in the company for 249,450 shares. The California-based Causeway Capital Management Llc has invested 1.88% in the stock. Prospector Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 160,150 shares.