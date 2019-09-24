Kbc Group Nv Has Increased Servicenow (NOW) Stake By $17.52 Million; Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU) Sentiment Is 1.43

Kbc Group Nv increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 275.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 63,929 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 87,151 shares with $23.93M value, up from 23,222 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $49.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $266.09. About 72,591 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc (MGU) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 20 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 14 sold and decreased equity positions in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.30 million shares, down from 4.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 14 New Position: 6.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 15,356 shares traded. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The company has market cap of $298.99 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It has a 13.55 P/E ratio. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. for 603,162 shares. First City Capital Management Inc. owns 16,791 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Naples Global Advisors Llc has 0.2% invested in the company for 35,250 shares. The Illinois-based Css Llc Il has invested 0.18% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 354,821 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $298.75’s average target is 12.27% above currents $266.09 stock price. ServiceNow had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm earned “Top Pick” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets.

