Kbc Group Nv Has Increased Ralph Lauren (RL) Position By $5.65 Million; Last Week American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Software has $1700 highest and $13 lowest target. $15’s average target is -1.25% below currents $15.19 stock price. American Software had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, August 29 to “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. See American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) latest ratings:

Kbc Group Nv increased Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) stake by 598.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 49,973 shares as Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)’s stock declined 19.64%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 58,328 shares with $6.63M value, up from 8,355 last quarter. Ralph Lauren Corp now has $7.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.98. About 969,780 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reports Revenue Drop Led by North America — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c; 18/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 24/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Refreshes Its Faded Jeans; 25/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reimagines America’s Cup Collection From 1993; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold American Software, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 2.83% less from 23.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 512,046 shares. John G Ullman And Inc holds 1.81% or 780,901 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com stated it has 14,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 473,384 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 361,184 shares. Synovus stated it has 1,910 shares. Blair William & Il holds 46,427 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 1,000 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Goldman Sachs accumulated 65,194 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,593 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 940 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Eagle Asset Inc holds 286,622 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 180,217 were accumulated by Martingale Asset L P.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 55,348 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ American Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSWA); 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $480.86 million. It operates in three divisions: Supply Chain Management , Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. It has a 71.99 P/E ratio. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and activities planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $46.65 million activity. Lauren Family – L.L.C. sold $8.02 million worth of stock.

Kbc Group Nv decreased Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) stake by 67,534 shares to 19,421 valued at $817,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 39,095 shares and now owns 362,548 shares. Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold RL shares while 125 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 7,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Assetmark has invested 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). 16,856 were reported by Sector Pension Investment Board. Argent Capital Mngmt holds 6,783 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research holds 52,232 shares. Creative Planning invested in 5,379 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Com reported 59 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 85,323 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 1.14M shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 4.11 million shares. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.35% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 1,963 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 53,000 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.01% or 12,252 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Ralph Lauren has $15400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $127.78’s average target is 27.81% above currents $99.98 stock price. Ralph Lauren had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, May 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 8. Goldman Sachs downgraded Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $10300 target. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 18. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 26.