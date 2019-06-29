Kbc Group Nv Has Decreased Continental Resources (CLR) Holding By $11.81 Million; Delphi Management Cut By $332,497 Its Fedex (FDX) Position

Kbc Group Nv decreased Continental Resources Inc (CLR) stake by 75.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv sold 268,376 shares as Continental Resources Inc (CLR)’s stock declined 8.93%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 86,955 shares with $3.89M value, down from 355,331 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc now has $15.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.09. About 2.63M shares traded or 9.50% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES

Delphi Management Inc decreased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 20.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delphi Management Inc sold 1,837 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Delphi Management Inc holds 7,155 shares with $1.30M value, down from 8,992 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $42.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $164.19. About 5.31M shares traded or 149.86% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trellus Communication Llc reported 3.18% stake. Excalibur Mgmt reported 4,895 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt reported 24,511 shares stake. Shellback Limited Partnership reported 0.65% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mrj Capital reported 2.1% stake. Intact Inv Mgmt holds 2,500 shares. Public Sector Pension Board owns 20,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Iowa-based Miles Capital has invested 0.93% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bokf Na reported 28,348 shares. Bb&T reported 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 19.73M shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp accumulated 202,170 shares. Field And Main Bankshares invested in 50 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 5,585 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. Daiwa Securities downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Thursday, March 21. Daiwa Securities has “Hold” rating and $179 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, June 26. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy”. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, June 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, March 20. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. UBS maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Friday, January 4 with “Neutral” rating.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $721,286 activity. $419,160 worth of stock was sold by MERINO JOHN L on Monday, February 4. STEINER DAVID P bought $1.14 million worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

Kbc Group Nv increased Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 49,788 shares to 173,862 valued at $21.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) stake by 1,983 shares and now owns 11,032 shares. American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Continental Resources had 19 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Stephens. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $53 target. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, February 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc stated it has 0.05% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 38,315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 14,085 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation reported 824,028 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10,824 are owned by Stifel Corporation. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 104,468 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Limited Com has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 3,676 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 419 shares. Peconic Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). The New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation has invested 0.21% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.60 million shares. Amp Cap owns 28,605 shares. 26,525 are held by Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp accumulated 21,661 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $267.49 million for 14.82 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.41% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. Hamm Harold bought $1.50 million worth of stock. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

