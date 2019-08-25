Kbc Group Nv Has Decreased Capital One Finl (COF) Stake by $9.21 Million as Valuation Declined; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Declined While Blackstone Group LP Boosted Holding

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 994,216 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT)

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 113,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 462,139 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.75M, down from 575,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.04M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares to 164,175 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,217 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Still A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “mREIT Battle: Middleweight Ladder Capital Vs. Heavyweight Blackstone Mortgage Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 100,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Inv stated it has 1.87% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh owns 20,860 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Capital Advsrs Ok accumulated 66,351 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 500 shares. Jane Street Gp Llc invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Dean Investment Limited owns 67,750 shares. Swiss Bancorp owns 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 209,400 shares. Opus Capital Grp Ltd Llc invested in 0.27% or 29,388 shares. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1.11M shares. Blackstone Grp Lp holds 5.35M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 111,961 shares. 518,816 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Ny Mellon. Parkside Bank & invested in 1,387 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Capital One Announces Data Security Incident – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: All Eyes on Apple Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Beyond Meat Announces Mixed Q2 and Share Issue, Capital One Hacked – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 216 shares. Numerixs Technologies stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Clean Yield holds 222 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset owns 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 192,527 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.05% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 70,771 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.98% or 299,724 shares. 21,854 are held by Arrow Corp. Eagle Glob Lc holds 0.01% or 3,755 shares in its portfolio. Of Oklahoma owns 10,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 17,223 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Hanson And Doremus Investment owns 200 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny owns 0.05% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 39,216 shares. Soros Fund Limited Co holds 38,861 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 0.01% stake.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 2,810 shares to 17,356 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.26 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.