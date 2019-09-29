Kbc Group Nv Has Cut Its Stake in Chemical Finl (CHFC) by $2.58 Million; Pdt Partners Decreased Its Stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) as Stock Price Rose

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 55.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 62,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 50,526 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, down from 113,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 132.12% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500.

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 44,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.21 million, down from 46,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $699.28. About 108,202 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52M for 30.62 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 55 shares. Hartford Investment Co owns 2,656 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.03% or 52,604 shares. Bamco, a New York-based fund reported 527,903 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company owns 1,361 shares. Harding Loevner Lp invested in 30 shares. British Columbia Invest Management stated it has 7,753 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,489 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny invested 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). United Financial Advisers Limited Co reported 775 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 81,292 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Prudential Finance reported 26,152 shares stake. 16,571 were accumulated by Utd Serv Automobile Association. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 65,671 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 23,995 shares to 298,500 shares, valued at $25.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 63,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold CHFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 62.79 million shares or 2.83% more from 61.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 137,951 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Swiss Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Broadview Llc holds 238,037 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Principal Fincl Grp holds 368,305 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh has 0.31% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Chem Retail Bank reported 5.79% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Putnam Invs Ltd Com holds 95,600 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Lp has 0.07% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Franklin Res Incorporated holds 0.05% or 2.47 million shares in its portfolio. Campbell & Company Inv Adviser Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 154,832 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 8,291 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 73,481 shares to 167,871 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 93,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. $395,789 worth of stock was bought by TORGOW GARY on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 10,018 shares valued at $392,205 was made by KLAESER DENNIS L on Thursday, June 13. 10,100 shares were bought by Provost David T, worth $395,789.