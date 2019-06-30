Kbc Group Nv Has Cut Its Perficient (PRFT) Position by $300,456; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Lowered Its Stake by $599,844

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 3,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,024 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, down from 96,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $204.86. About 2.91M shares traded or 60.66% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Perficient Inc (PRFT) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 11,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 68,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Perficient Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.32. About 175,457 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 26.65% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.44 TO $1.54, EST. $1.51 (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q REV. $120.9M, EST. $116.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.44-Adj EPS $1.54; 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Perficient Digital Receives Internet Advertising Competition Award for the Jackson Energy Authority; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 276,688 shares to 541,696 shares, valued at $38.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) by 18,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 199,933 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 15,162 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) or 33,700 shares. Moreover, Bbt Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.34% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 10,032 shares. Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Campbell And Company Inv Adviser Llc has invested 0.34% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 21,167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). United Automobile Association holds 222,934 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Skyline Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 390,100 shares. Citigroup owns 2,504 shares. Moreover, Pnc Grp has 0% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Oak Ridge Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.55% or 313,747 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Voloridge Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $24,848 activity.

Analysts await Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PRFT’s profit will be $12.52 million for 22.58 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Perficient, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $272,364 activity.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 39,585 shares to 116,413 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 14,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorp & has 582 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Bank Usa stated it has 1,077 shares. Boston Inc reported 3,570 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Opus Invest Mngmt has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Catalyst Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 19,700 shares. Schaller Investment Inc reported 2,534 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Salem Capital reported 1,247 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 3,191 shares. North Carolina-based Bragg Finance has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 1,400 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 3,310 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,722 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors Inc has 2,110 shares.

