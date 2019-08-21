Kbc Group Nv Has Cut Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding By $5.65 Million; First Community (FCCO)’s Sentiment Is 1.92

First Community Corp (FCCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.09, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 25 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 13 sold and trimmed stakes in First Community Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.61 million shares, down from 3.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Community Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 20 New Position: 5.

Kbc Group Nv decreased Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) stake by 34.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Henry Schein Inc now has $9.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.36. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Margulies Anne H., worth $121,190.

Among 3 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Henry Schein has $7500 highest and $57 lowest target. $66.75’s average target is 8.78% above currents $61.36 stock price. Henry Schein had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, March 25.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 2.39% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation for 313,782 shares. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owns 262,482 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penn Capital Management Co Inc has 0.17% invested in the company for 92,096 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Management Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. First Community Corporation (FCCO) has declined 22.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $135.28 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. It has a 13.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposits.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $14,792 activity.