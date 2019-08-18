Kbc Group Nv Has Cut Corelogic (CLGX) Stake by $1.96 Million; Stock Rose; As Micron Technology Com Com (MU) Market Valuation Rose, Groesbeck Investment Management Lowered by $377,200 Its Holding

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 673,236 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 98.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 52,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 53,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 262,979 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q OPER REV. $444.9M, EST. $435.1M; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 31/05/2018 – CoreLogic Report Finds 6.9 Million Homes at Risk of Hurricane Storm Surge Damage with $1.6 Trillion in Potential Reconstruction; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Declining Foreclosure Rates in Feb, Signaling a Strong Economy; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: Feb. Early-Stage Delinquencies Rate 2.1%; 15/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Homeowner Equity Increased by $908 Billion in 2017; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Net $28.3M; 10/04/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Declined in January as Impact from 2017 Hurricanes and Wildfires Fades; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 42C; 15/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,435 shares to 2,135 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc Com Com (NYSE:ENB) by 8,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 26.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Corp Il owns 6,060 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Avalon Global Asset Lc has 5.21% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). America First Invest Advisors Lc holds 3,335 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 49,013 shares. National Pension, Korea-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Natixis holds 72,358 shares. Dalal Street Ltd Liability Com invested 26.52% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Meritage Port Management holds 122,337 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hussman Strategic reported 25,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. City Holdg Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 100 shares. Holderness Investments reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jericho Capital Asset LP holds 4.29% or 2.30 million shares. 3,650 are owned by Psagot Investment House.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 99,160 shares to 261,263 shares, valued at $16.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 22,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $55.30 million for 16.84 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CLGX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 70.91 million shares or 2.09% less from 72.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 60 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 13,348 shares. Moreover, Harris LP has 0.27% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). California Public Employees Retirement System has 175,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 17,962 are owned by Putnam Invs Llc. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Invesco Limited has 36,245 shares. Arrowstreet LP invested 0.04% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 17,932 shares. American reported 0.02% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 53,757 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).