Kbc Group Nv Has Boosted Its Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Among 2 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pan American Silver has $15.5 highest and $13.4 lowest target. $14.45’s average target is -21.68% below currents $18.45 stock price. Pan American Silver had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) rating on Tuesday, June 25. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $13.4 target. The stock of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. See Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) latest ratings:

30/08/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $13.4 Maintain

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $17.5 New Target: $15.5 Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy Initiate

Kbc Group Nv increased Callaway Golf Co (ELY) stake by 31.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 60,543 shares as Callaway Golf Co (ELY)’s stock rose 6.63%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 252,638 shares with $4.03 million value, up from 192,095 last quarter. Callaway Golf Co now has $1.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 1.11M shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $324,630 activity. Lynch Brian P. bought $99,480 worth of stock or 6,575 shares. BREWER OLIVER G III also bought $151,400 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares. 5,000 shares valued at $73,750 were bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Platinum Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Grace And White stated it has 1.51% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.16% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 2.26M shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc reported 17,248 shares. Signaturefd Llc stated it has 87 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% or 512,600 shares. 34,871 were reported by D E Shaw. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 60,315 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 539,797 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 268,964 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 29,940 shares. Gru One Trading Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 1,244 shares. Prelude Cap Management Llc invested in 23,347 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kepos Cap LP invested in 0.19% or 160,997 shares. Everence reported 14,230 shares.

Kbc Group Nv decreased Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) stake by 15,393 shares to 73,651 valued at $25.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) stake by 52,220 shares and now owns 20,381 shares. Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) was reduced too.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company has market cap of $4.01 billion. The firm owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.