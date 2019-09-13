Kbc Group Nv Has Boosted Biogen (BIIB) Stake By $557,802; Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genel Energy PLC has GBX 310 highest and GBX 285 lowest target. GBX 297.50’s average target is 55.27% above currents GBX 191.6 stock price. Genel Energy PLC had 6 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 285 target in Friday, September 6 report. See Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) latest ratings:

Kbc Group Nv increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 2.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 2,394 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 83,347 shares with $19.49 million value, up from 80,953 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $43.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $235.9. About 803,929 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint

Kbc Group Nv decreased Norfolk Southern Cp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 16,645 shares to 284,400 valued at $56.69 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 137,709 shares and now owns 1.01 million shares. Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 14.81% above currents $235.9 stock price. Biogen Inc had 31 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, March 21. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity. The insider DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 114,481 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 0.02% or 1,199 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 8,612 shares. Holderness owns 1,134 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 3.29M shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Northern reported 2.88 million shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma invested in 0.09% or 899,395 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Savings Bank Of Mellon accumulated 1.73M shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited owns 424,359 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 505 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.13% or 456,394 shares. Clark Estates New York invested in 13,500 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,912 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 0.42% or GBX 0.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 191.6. About 405,993 shares traded. Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

