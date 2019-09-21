Kbc Group Nv Decreased Stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $706,000; As Eog Res (EOG) Stock Declined, Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Position

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 70,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.98M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 37.16 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – Ford beat analyst expectations, helped by lower taxes and cost-cutting measures; 19/03/2018 – DESKTOP METAL – FORD’S CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER WILL JOIN DESKTOP METAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Ford Reaffirms 2018 Adjusted EPS View; 19/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company CTO Ken Washington joined the board of Desktop Metal; 16/05/2018 – Ford Resuming Output of Cash-Cow F-Series After Supplier Fire; 19/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Sources: Ford pursues deal to buy, redevelop Michigan Central Station; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: `Billions’ star to play Rob Ford in new thriller; 15/04/2018 – Ford plans driverless network `at scale’ by 2021; 10/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media and Ford Launch Billboard Splash Campaign To Bring Mustang’s ‘Personalized Pony’ Experience To Life; 15/03/2018 – FORD TO BUILD HYBRID F-150, MUSTANG, EXPLORER, ESCAPE, BRONCO

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 29,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 116,006 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81M, up from 86,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 2.79M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 840,962 shares. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14B for 7.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2020 Escape Seeks To Break Ford Free Of Pickup Truck Profit Trap – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Battle over U.S. vehicle emissions standards – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amira Nature Foods, Ltd Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 20-F Filing – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford -4% after junk rating rattles investors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: F, GM, TWLO, MNST – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 98,901 shares to 454,018 shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 14,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp holds 20,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il has 10,436 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 25.63 million shares. Shelton Capital has 0.19% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 323,882 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 14,707 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department accumulated 0.03% or 15,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 6.69M shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). State Street has 177.80M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 16,407 shares. Bessemer Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 45,169 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com has 1.44 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 32,402 shares. Advsrs Asset reported 0.35% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Stonebridge Advsr Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37B and $971.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 219,443 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $18.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 7.82M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).