Kbc Group Nv Decreased Its Mastec (MTZ) Holding by $1.11 Million; Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Shareholder Jlb & Associates Has Lifted Position

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 1,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 51,988 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96M, up from 50,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $162.18. About 238,668 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 21,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 164,708 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.49M, down from 186,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $63.84. About 288,414 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why MasTec Shares Rocketed 23% Higher in August – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.15% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). First Mercantile holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 12,284 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 2.2% or 112,297 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd stated it has 0.03% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 1.11% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 528 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Ltd stated it has 10,337 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 8,955 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ameritas Inv Inc invested in 23,112 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Piedmont holds 0.02% or 7,838 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 71 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 0.15% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 225,256 shares. First Trust Advsr LP reported 135,224 shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 839,408 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $36.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 166,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $121.34 million for 10.04 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $494.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores by 3,886 shares to 66,252 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 22,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,477 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).