Kbc Group Nv Decreased Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding by $1.98 Million as Stock Value Rose; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Upped Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding by $24.25 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.22M, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 521,984 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 34,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 141,148 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, down from 175,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 305,327 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 403 are owned by Guardian Life Ins Co Of America. Brinker reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Bb&T invested in 0.01% or 7,430 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 13 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc has invested 1.29% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 109,145 were reported by Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 11,500 shares. Harris Assoc LP owns 29,245 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Pinnacle Partners Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 9,430 shares. Duncker Streett And accumulated 400 shares. Architects Inc stated it has 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Cwm Lc holds 728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 4,113 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Retail Bank owns 5,978 shares.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $137.40 million for 14.09 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 153,421 shares to 340,929 shares, valued at $39.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

