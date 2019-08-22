Kbc Group Nv Decreased Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake; Steinberg Asset Management Has Cut Its Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holding

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) stake by 5.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 96,360 shares as Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Steinberg Asset Management Llc holds 1.64M shares with $34.64M value, down from 1.74M last quarter. Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda now has $1.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 146,659 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Kbc Group Nv decreased East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) stake by 40.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv sold 31,826 shares as East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)’s stock declined 5.90%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 45,872 shares with $2.20 million value, down from 77,698 last quarter. East West Bancorp Inc now has $5.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.86. About 66,477 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.58M for 8.17 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore And Company, Missouri-based fund reported 6,794 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% stake. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Arizona State Retirement System holds 104,089 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 412,072 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr accumulated 21,373 shares. Legal General Pcl has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Sit Investment Assocs reported 23,025 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 7,641 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 5,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 18,255 shares. Aqr Management Llc invested in 163,474 shares. 19,900 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd. Northern holds 1.40M shares. Palouse Capital Management Inc has 0.09% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Kbc Group Nv increased Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) stake by 3,805 shares to 13,487 valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 92,048 shares and now owns 140,801 shares. Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was raised too.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Margin Pressure, High Costs to Hurt East West Bancorp (EWBC) – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of EWBC April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Down 15.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. East West Bancorp has $62 highest and $4400 lowest target. $55’s average target is 37.98% above currents $39.86 stock price. East West Bancorp had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of EWBC in report on Monday, August 19 to “Market Perform” rating. Wedbush maintained East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating.