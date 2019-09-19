Kbc Group Nv Cut Position in Deckers Outdoor (DECK) as Share Value Declined; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Declined, Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Trimmed Stake

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $112.53. About 83,601 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 5,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 69,286 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.19 million, down from 74,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $137.69. About 19,860 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Main Street Rech Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 2,750 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 1.23% stake. Rosenbaum Jay D has 5,561 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Vision stated it has 9,153 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Azimuth Management Lc holds 0.02% or 2,284 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 2,134 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership invested 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Suntrust Banks holds 0.15% or 278,919 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.75% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management reported 108,943 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hallmark Cap Management Inc reported 5,770 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 2,825 shares. Palestra Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 4.34% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 0.03% or 19,398 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock. 10,000 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.69 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 28,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $902,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 21,927 shares to 23,618 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Materialise Nv (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 16,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 EPS, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $66.43M for 14.97 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.