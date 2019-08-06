Kbc Group Nv Cut Its Perficient (PRFT) Position by $300,456; Stock Value Rose; Starboard Value LP Stake in Rpm Intl (RPM) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.06M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $66.69. About 449,404 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Perficient Inc (PRFT) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 11,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The institutional investor held 57,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 68,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Perficient Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 190,295 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M; 23/03/2018 Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perficient Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRFT); 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q EPS 15c

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $24,848 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 823,509 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Falcon Point Limited Liability invested in 124,354 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100,199 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 11,386 shares. Boston Partners stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 12,400 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles And Equity Inc has invested 0.01% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). 55,583 are owned by Prudential Financial Inc. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 11,700 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp invested in 0% or 777,960 shares. 78,563 were reported by Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 123,588 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 13,526 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited reported 37,273 shares.

More notable recent Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Perficient Inc (PRFT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Perficient, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) CEO Jeff Davis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 3,487 shares to 31,117 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 172,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “RPM International’s Strategic Plan Starts Paying Off – The Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why RPM International Soared 11% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Considering RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Virtu Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 4,628 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 107,818 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 86,756 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Anderson Hoagland Co accumulated 0.81% or 23,392 shares. 14,529 were accumulated by Fcg Advisors Llc. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com owns 8,198 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advisors invested in 0% or 17,054 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt stated it has 6,612 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa has 2.9% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 439,138 shares. Reilly Limited Liability reported 1,813 shares. Huntington Natl Bank owns 15,196 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors invested in 0.1% or 4,802 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 27,227 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 182,993 shares.