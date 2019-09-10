Kbc Group Nv Continues to Hold Holding in Baidu (BIDU); Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined While Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 1,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 59,803 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 billion, down from 60,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 16.43 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 92.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 84,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 175,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88M, up from 90,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.47. About 3.02M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 195,371 shares to 195,784 shares, valued at $16.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 268,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,955 shares, and cut its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 180 shares to 8,730 shares, valued at $812.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).