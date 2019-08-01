Kbc Group Nv Continues to Hold Holding in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK); Trexquant Investment LP Position in Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Has Lowered by $1.60 Million as Valuation Declined

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 85,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 524,933 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.73M, up from 439,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $117.02. About 1.40M shares traded or 59.64% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp analyzed 11,044 shares as the company's stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 6,901 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 17,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $133.91. About 398,002 shares traded or 16.61% up from the average. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Michigan-based Ls Inv Advisors Ltd has invested 0.03% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Saturna Cap stated it has 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Eqis holds 6,358 shares. Snyder Cap LP reported 73,939 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.16% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). 1492 Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.68% or 5,561 shares. Ariel Ltd Liability owns 1.53% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 846,442 shares. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.03% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 10,035 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 523,540 shares. Hood River Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.38% or 326,175 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 47 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 7,484 shares. Citadel Advsrs reported 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.33% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Report: Developing Opportunities within Bristol-Myers Squibb, AutoNation, FirstEnergy, Charles River Laboratories International, Yum! Brands, and AGNC Investment – Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire" on March 25, 2019

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 18,221 shares to 47,120 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 10,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 52,195 shares to 16,605 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 186,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,971 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).