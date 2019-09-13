Kbc Group Nv Boosted Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake; Evercore Wealth Management Holds Stake in Dominion Energy (D)

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 8,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 36,005 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 27,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 1.62M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 218.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 98,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 143,541 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.75M, up from 45,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $96.79. About 573,777 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 15,612 shares to 90,623 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,806 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 197,211 shares. Lederer & Assocs Inv Counsel Ca invested in 19,595 shares. First Foundation Advisors invested in 0.03% or 6,835 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability Company has 2,273 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt has invested 3.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.01% or 3,663 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has 382,518 shares. Caprock Group Inc accumulated 2,858 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First In reported 1,816 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Korea Invest Corporation owns 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 496,029 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 13,932 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel owns 9,340 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc has invested 0.4% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% stake.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dominion Energy Continues Preparing for Hurricane Dorian, Urges Customers to do the Same – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put AAR (NYSE:AIR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.06% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Axa invested in 0.4% or 1.08M shares. Mirae Asset Invests owns 7,890 shares. Century Cos owns 2.69M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Naples Limited Liability Co has 7,049 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 797,718 shares. Hexavest Inc reported 114 shares stake. Howland Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.7% or 229,878 shares. Davy Asset Management Ltd has 20,554 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Limited Liability holds 10,956 shares. 50,383 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Ltd Llc accumulated 966,863 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Walleye Trading Ltd Company accumulated 754 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has 0.11% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).