Kbc Group Nv Boosted Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position By $4.05 Million; Fauquier Bankshares (FBSS) Sentiment Is 0.57

Kbc Group Nv increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 93.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 16,469 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 34,070 shares with $8.40M value, up from 17,601 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $25.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $290.54. About 25,963 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M

Fauquier Bankshares Inc (FBSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 4 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 7 sold and decreased their positions in Fauquier Bankshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 727,725 shares, down from 732,085 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fauquier Bankshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

It closed at $20.56 lastly. It is down 3.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. for 79,608 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 130,951 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.47% invested in the company for 46,781 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Avenir Corp, a -based fund reported 16,000 shares.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company has market cap of $77.82 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. It has a 12.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services.

