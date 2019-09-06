Kbc Group Nv Boosted American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $18.13 Million as Market Value Rose; As Cdk Global (CDK) Valuation Declined, Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $2.03 Million Its Holding

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.04M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 778,842 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 188.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 92,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 140,801 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.75 million, up from 48,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $235.75. About 1.73M shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $88.12 million for 14.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDK Global (CDK) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Relative Strength Alert For CDK Global – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CDK Global EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 465,400 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $61.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 169,671 shares to 154,739 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,075 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).