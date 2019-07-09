Kb Home (Put) (KBH) Position Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp; Stack Financial Management Has Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $850,279; Stock Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Kb Home (Put) (KBH) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 997,500 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 697,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Kb Home (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 759,923 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52M, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 15.14 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.78 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 7,885 shares to 156,089 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco’s Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: CSCO, NVRO – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 46,558 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Spc Fincl holds 0.56% or 48,010 shares. Buckhead Capital Limited Liability invested in 3.11% or 184,903 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burney Communication holds 160,846 shares. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.92% or 126,612 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr holds 60,054 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Mcgowan Group Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 4,247 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas invested in 243,860 shares or 1.06% of the stock. North Carolina-based Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt, a Vermont-based fund reported 80,929 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0.49% or 21.19M shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 2.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Manhattan accumulated 449,806 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,884 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Co. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 7,800 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 4,782 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 13 are owned by Fil. Covington Mgmt has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Northern owns 1.59M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors invested in 1.97M shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.02% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 332,379 shares. Ftb has invested 0.03% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 143,983 are held by Tcw Group Incorporated. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Donald Smith And Co invested in 336,644 shares.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IQ, RAD, KBH, PIR – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Oakmont in Georgetown, Texas – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KB Home Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 06/26 (OFG) (VRCA) (MLHR) Higher; (ACRS) (RAD) (MOTS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.