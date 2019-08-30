Kb Home (KBH) Stock Rose While Jump Trading Boosted Holding; As Acuity Brands (AYI) Stock Declined, Riverbridge Partners Has Boosted Its Holding by $5.06 Million

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 42,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 278,716 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45 million, up from 236,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $125.56. About 136,026 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 774,875 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,632 shares to 13,268 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 176,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,561 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 10,307 shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 2.78 million shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 1.18M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,049 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 339,287 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Secor Capital Advsr Lp holds 19,072 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 48 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 75 shares. Blair William Communication Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Legal General Group Public Ltd holds 100,627 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 221,036 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,175 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 24,609 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 5,433 shares.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5,954 shares to 384,160 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc. Class A by 40,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,888 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Macquarie Grp Limited reported 16,100 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 9,616 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Company holds 341,900 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.03% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 23,132 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 71 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Co has 0.28% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 10,800 shares. Asset Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,972 shares. First City Management Incorporated reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Mesirow Fin Mgmt reported 0.99% stake. Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.02% or 9,021 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,417 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.03% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

