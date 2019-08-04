Kb Home (KBH) Stake Has Lifted by Jump Trading Llc; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Rose, Aravt Global Has Cut Its Position

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 1.54 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 620,000 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.92 million, down from 760,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.68M shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 211,300 shares to 38,400 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 293,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,043 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 105,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Prudential invested in 0.02% or 424,814 shares. Secor Advisors LP invested 0.1% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 12,964 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 49,450 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 8.08M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 7,800 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 158,249 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Lc accumulated 3.62 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.21M shares. 280,105 are owned by Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated.

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $631.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,000 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $36.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.