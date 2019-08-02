Kb Home (KBH) Shares Rose While Jump Trading Boosted Stake; As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Market Value Rose, Investec Asset Management North America Increased Its Position by $560,829

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 471,138 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 7,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 301,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, up from 293,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.32. About 716,139 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.02% or 25,928 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.03% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 61,345 were accumulated by M&T Commercial Bank. Raymond James And reported 476,646 shares. Strategic Lc has 0.57% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 64 shares or 0% of the stock. Pggm holds 390,300 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt holds 3,455 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. The Korea-based National Pension Service has invested 0.13% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cutter & Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,469 shares. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability has invested 1.21% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 63,999 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.01% stake. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 15,434 shares.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 19,728 shares to 5,677 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 8,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,490 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 135,385 shares to 67,115 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,791 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

