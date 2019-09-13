Kb Home (KBH) Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Trimmed Holding by $6.15 Million; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Lowered by $505,400 as Market Valuation Declined

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 246,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 153,941 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 730,193 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 6,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 213,957 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.27 million, down from 220,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 2.01 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 12/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broa; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue; 04/05/2018 – China Approves Qualcomm’s Plan to Form JV With State-Owned Datang Telecom Unit; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM:MEETING TO BE OPENED, IMMEDIATELY ADJOURNED ON MARCH 6; 13/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iconiq Cap Ltd has 18,891 shares. Fosun Int Ltd has 22,300 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 4,031 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust owns 456 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 0.2% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 93,243 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc owns 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 334,046 shares. Bokf Na holds 155,005 shares. Putnam Ltd invested 0.38% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Strategic Ser invested 0.63% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 5,525 are owned by First Bancshares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt has invested 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,904 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.67% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Todd Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.55% or 264,443 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.71 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 29,782 shares to 72,230 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc by 38,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 337,400 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 217,826 shares. 163,619 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Co. 170,240 are owned by Voya Invest Llc. Alyeska Group Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 21,390 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj accumulated 16,145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 195,234 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 14,553 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc holds 0.72% or 436,447 shares. Qs Llc reported 0.08% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 14,898 shares. 54,811 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Lc. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 10.54M shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 15,854 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 25.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.80M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.45% EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Stk (NYSE:CNP) by 170,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Hold by 116,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).