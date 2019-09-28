Kb Home (KBH) Shareholder South Street Advisors Has Lowered Position; Bollard Group Raised Its Stake in Unilever Nv Ny (UN) by $1.75 Million as Market Value Declined

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 141,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 15,545 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, down from 157,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.53. About 2.44 million shares traded or 46.37% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Unilever Nv Ny (UN) by 46.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 29,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 91,751 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 62,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Unilever Nv Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.02. About 1.02 million shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says decision to quit UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters — 3rd Update; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces unrest over UK exit; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westpac Banking Corp Sp Adr (NYSE:WBK) by 66,677 shares to 65,699 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 65,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 67 reduced holdings.