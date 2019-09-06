Kb Home (KBH) Shareholder Jump Trading Has Lifted Position by $452,496; Oge Energy Com (OGE) Holder Miller Howard Investments Decreased Its Holding by $414,864

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 679,080 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com (OGE) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 9,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 112,336 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 121,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 653,313 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig holds 0.58% or 214,383 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 1.21 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 0.02% or 3.22 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 76,799 shares. Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 23,060 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 339,287 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc invested in 0.01% or 252,192 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 21,297 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 0.45% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 280,105 shares. Vanguard Grp has 8.08 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 265,847 shares. Nordea Invest Management, a Sweden-based fund reported 93,215 shares. Advent Capital Mngmt De has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 916,367 shares.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 211,300 shares to 38,400 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 143,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,003 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit by 12,173 shares to 806,556 shares, valued at $28.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 10,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).