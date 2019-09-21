Kb Home (KBH) Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Has Decreased Its Position by $772,925; As Ford Motor Co (F) Stock Declined, White Pine Investment Co Has Lowered Position by $2.76 Million

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 45.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 30,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 37,272 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $959,000, down from 68,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 1.77 million shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 37.16 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS BY 2020, PLANS LINEUP OF 8 SUVS, 5 OF WHICH WILL OFFER HYBRID POWERTRAINS AND 1 BATTERY ELECTRIC; 21/05/2018 – RE/MAX Collaborates with Henry Ford College to Build “Tiny Home for Tiny Tots”; 23/05/2018 – Lyft already has self-driving partnerships with seven companies, including Ford, Waymo and General Motors; 09/05/2018 – Factory Fire Snuffs Out Production of Key Ford, Mercedes Models; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO. TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 22/03/2018 – US carmaker Ford, India’s Mahindra to develop SUVs, electric vehicle; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS IS ALSO TARGETING ITS ROIC TO “SUBSTANTIALLY INCREASE” BY 2020; 10/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Capital Llc owns 433,262 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP holds 150,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Burney holds 99,852 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 124,098 were reported by Stephens Ar. Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated owns 764,197 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust & owns 19,208 shares. Hollencrest Capital invested 0.12% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 6.69M shares. Moreover, Hartford Fincl Management has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2,200 shares. Scotia Capital, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 202,535 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.51 million shares. Moreover, Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 200,571 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 25,282 shares stake. Tompkins Finance, a New York-based fund reported 17,102 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il owns 10,436 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Moody’s cuts rating on Ford – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Very Well-Known Stocks Trading Under $10 With Huge Potential Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford’s electrifying truck plans – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Ford’s Defense Contractor Acquisition Is Brilliant – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2020 Escape Seeks To Break Ford Free Of Pickup Truck Profit Trap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $95,950 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 7.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 6,105 shares to 52,927 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 0.1% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0.04% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 97 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications reported 1,690 shares. Fort LP holds 1,039 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 179,057 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 110,865 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 45,064 shares. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 14,553 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Private Ocean Ltd Llc has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Blair William Il reported 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Gam Holdg Ag reported 29,868 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $480.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 10,138 shares to 44,375 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 3,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,454 shares, and has risen its stake in R1 Rcm Ord.

