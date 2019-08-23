Kb Home (KBH) Share Price Rose While Lakewood Capital Management LP Cut Its Position; Nbt Bank N A Has Upped At&T (T) Position by $431,365

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 94,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.50M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 306,685 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 13,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 124,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 110,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 5.14M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 24.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.21M for 10.95 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,000 shares to 532,000 shares, valued at $88.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 53,654 shares. Lakewood Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.74% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 158,249 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 1.97M shares. 145,000 are held by Swiss Commercial Bank. Metropolitan Life Co New York reported 24,609 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 23,772 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 14,808 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,884 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Dupont Cap stated it has 100,037 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0.02% or 424,814 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midcap Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,779 shares to 23,144 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,080 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co has invested 0.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Palisade Asset Mgmt Llc owns 188,554 shares. St Johns Ltd Co has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Signature Estate And Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 6,588 shares. 127,566 are held by Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. 385,126 were reported by Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 16,047 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Co reported 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc holds 0.47% or 21.07M shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 19.84 million shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Burke And Herbert Natl Bank And has invested 0.87% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Asset Mngmt stated it has 37,985 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 0.22% or 11,434 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,839 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co holds 1.19% or 29.88 million shares.