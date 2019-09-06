KB Home (KBH) Reaches $28.93 52-Week High; Haemonetics (HAE) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics has $15000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $141’s average target is 8.67% above currents $129.75 stock price. Haemonetics had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, May 14. Raymond James maintained Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $15000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Jefferies. See Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) latest ratings:

The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) hit a new 52-week high and has $31.24 target or 8.00% above today’s $28.93 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.56B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $31.24 price target is reached, the company will be worth $205.12 million more. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 309,126 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 11.46 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Among 7 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KB Home has $3700 highest and $20 lowest target. $29.14’s average target is 0.73% above currents $28.93 stock price. KB Home had 15 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research. Barclays Capital upgraded KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on Monday, May 13 to “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”.

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 25.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $57.61 million for 11.13 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold KB Home shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz holds 16,884 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co accumulated 53,654 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 20,045 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 23,772 shares. 267,202 were reported by Natixis. 297,553 were reported by Qs Limited Liability Company. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 185,670 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Incorporated has 0.11% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 98,700 shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 916,367 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Blair William Communications Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 157,100 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 339,287 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,713 shares.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.65 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 139.52 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $129.75. About 37,712 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Haemonetics Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.34% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 859,410 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 11,069 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.02% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 27,124 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 5.94 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 4,612 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 45,648 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Com holds 133,920 shares. 26 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Liability Com. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 3,852 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0% or 3,200 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 7,816 shares. Shine Inv Advisory holds 0.13% or 3,133 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 7,100 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $15.90 million activity. Simon – Christopher had sold 57,587 shares worth $5.44 million.