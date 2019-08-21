KB Home (KBH) Reaches $28.32 After 4.00% Down Move; Espey MFG & Electronics (ESP) Sentiment Is 3.33

Espey MFG & Electronics Corp (ESP) investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.83, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 10 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 3 reduced and sold their holdings in Espey MFG & Electronics Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 821,174 shares, up from 409,598 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Espey MFG & Electronics Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 387,638 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San AntonioThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $2.50B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $27.19 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KBH worth $99.96 million less.

More notable recent Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. reports third quarter results – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. reports second quarter results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. reports first quarter results – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Espey Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results as well as Announces Special Cash Dividend of $1.00 Per Share; plus $0.25 Per Share Regular Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Small-Caps With Straight-A Potential – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, makes, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $58.43 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground radar, and ground mobile power applications. It has a 31.03 P/E ratio. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment.

It closed at $24.51 lastly. It is up 0.11% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ESP News: 14/05/2018 – ESPEY MFG AND ELECTRONICS CORP – SALES ORDER BACKLOG WAS $47.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, VS SALES ORDER BACKLOG OF $38.7 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Espey Mfg & Electronics Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESP); 05/03/2018 Espey Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Espey Mfg & Electronics 3Q EPS 14c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $35,645 activity.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. for 18,027 shares. Adirondack Trust Co owns 5,750 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 913 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 17,039 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold KB Home shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,800 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 86,482 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 14,908 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 3.22 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Foundry Ltd Llc has 676,569 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 185,670 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 3.44M shares. Acadian Asset Limited Co holds 0% or 5,433 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 105,417 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 1,000 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Aperio Gru Limited Company stated it has 170,478 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 24.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.24 million for 10.73 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 11.22 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.