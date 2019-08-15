Kb Home (KBH) Position Raised by Jump Trading Llc; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Boosted by Wellington Shields & Company

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 584,785 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $58.24. About 3.71M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 211,300 shares to 38,400 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,083 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 139,460 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Ltd Liability. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt reported 170,849 shares. Fil holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 13 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 867,135 shares. Hl Fin Service Ltd invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Gagnon Securities Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 16,541 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Natixis has 0.04% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 267,202 shares. 22,713 were accumulated by Sei Co. Millennium Mngmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 673,424 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Jump Trading Limited Com has invested 0.26% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Moore Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 200,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Llc owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Advisory Gp holds 4,768 shares. State Bank accumulated 119,061 shares. California-based Pacific Inv Management has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 68,500 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Naples Advisors Ltd Liability owns 10,347 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Lc stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Lc reported 125,799 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% or 90,780 shares in its portfolio. Iowa National Bank holds 28,113 shares. 15,255 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd. Wright reported 41,498 shares. Fiduciary owns 249,238 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & Co Inc holds 178,625 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 783,285 shares.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,700 shares to 8,715 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 12,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,670 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).