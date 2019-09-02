Kb Home (KBH) Market Valuation Rose While Donald Smith & Company Has Trimmed Stake; As M/I Homes (MHO) Market Valuation Rose, Q Global Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 390,242 shares traded or 57.55% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 55.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 418,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 336,644 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 755,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 1.15 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Trio of High Performing Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.38 million for 8.69 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,644 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 33,344 shares. Invesco owns 219,571 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 9,445 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 137,612 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Iowa-based Principal Group Inc has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 21,320 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Lc holds 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 105,463 shares. Q Advsr Limited Company invested in 2.47% or 166,287 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 16,241 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Parametric Associate Limited Liability reported 99,404 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs stated it has 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Aqr Capital Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 25.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $57.46M for 10.80 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.04% stake. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 49 shares. 566,680 are held by Long Pond Cap Lp. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Sei Investments has 22,713 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 375,790 shares stake. Clarivest Asset holds 0.19% or 392,921 shares. Carlson Cap Lp invested 0.18% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 337,400 are held by Bridgeway Mgmt. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,342 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has 84,867 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement reported 60,764 shares. Mackenzie Corp invested in 64,438 shares or 0% of the stock.