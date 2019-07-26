Kb Home (KBH) Holding Maintained by Jump Trading Llc; Williams Jones & Associates Has Lowered Position in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) as Share Price Declined

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 1.32 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 20,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,312 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $929,000, down from 42,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 7.46M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit

