Kb Home (KBH) Holder Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $2.26 Million; Greenlight Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Ensco Plc (ESV) as Shares Declined

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 4.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 15.12M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.42 million, down from 20.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 33.39% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 94,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.50 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 620,634 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 725,000 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $147.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 24.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.23 million for 9.72 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

