Kb Home (KBH) Holder Jump Trading Has Raised Holding; As Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) Market Valuation Declined, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Raised Stake by $2.06 Million

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 43,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 503,700 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12 million, up from 459,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 3.33M shares traded or 23.21% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 1.88M shares traded or 16.48% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 1.34 million shares to 524,800 shares, valued at $53.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (Put) (NYSE:NUE) by 673,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,700 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32,393 shares to 32,007 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,701 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.